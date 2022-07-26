EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Marion County coroner has confirmed the death of a 3-year-old girl that was pulled from an Evansville house fire on Friday.

Officials were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of East Michigan Street. Firefighters say a 3-year-old girl, later identified as Ophelia Young, was found on the second floor of the home, and she was flown to a hospital where she later died.

Officials say the cause of the fire was from a child playing with a lighter.

This is a developing story.