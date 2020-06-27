Victim identified in water rescue

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson County coroner Bruce Farmer confirms to Eyewitness News a body has been pulled from the Ohio River near the Angel Mounds boat ramp.

Farmer says the victim was 56-year-old Bradley Hagan, who had been missing since Wednesday. No autopsy will be conducted.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information and will provide updates as they become available.

