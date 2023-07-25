HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The search for the mother and daughter from McLean County has ended.

80-year-old Bonnie Mayes and 59-year-old Reginia Payne were found deceased in the Green River around 3:20 p.m., according to the Webster County Coroner.

Authorities say that the pair were on a trip to Owensboro, but they never returned.

Their vehicle was found North of the Onton, Kentucky, boat ramp and pulled from the river.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. Officials say no foul play is suspected.

Eyewitness News will continue to monitor for updates