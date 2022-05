WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Warrick County Coroner has confirmed that a 76-year-old Dale man has died as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on Sunday.

The coroner says the man, identified as Gary Gatewood, was alone when the accident occurred near the intersection of IN-161 and Dale Road just before 9 a.m.. The coroner said he was not wearing a helmet and that drugs or alcohol are not suspected as a contributing factor.