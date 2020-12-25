Coroner: Death investigation underway in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead Christmas morning on Evansville’s near North Side.

Evansville Police were called for reports of a person down just after 10 a.m. near the intersection of Delaware Street and North Second Avenue.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said his office is investigating the death, but no name or cause of death will be released pending an autopsy. He said the only information available right now is that the victim is a white male.

Lockyear said just before 1 p.m. that his office had been called and the person was taken to the Vanderburgh County morgue.

