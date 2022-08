EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says the man involved in a moped accident on Monday has died.

The coroner’s office says 29-year-old Austin Adams was riding a moped around 3:30 p.m. when he collided with a parked car in the 800 block of Bellemeade Avenue. Adams was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from blunt force trauma.

Evansville Police say the investigation is ongoing.