Coroner: Girl, 2, found dead in Indiana river had drowned

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Autopsy results show that a 2-year-old girl found dead in a southern Indiana river days after duck hunters rescued her father from his partially submerged pickup truck had drowned.

The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office says Emma Sweet died from “complications of hypothermia and asphyxia due to drowning.” Her death was ruled a homicide. She was found dead Nov. 28 along the White River’s east fork in Bartholomew County. Her body was recovered more than 2 miles from where her 39-year-old father, Jeremy Sweet, was found alive by duck hunters days before.

He was later charged with felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death.