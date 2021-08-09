Coroner: Hit and run victim identified

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the identity of a pedestrian killed in a hit and run over the weekend.

The coroner says John D. Knight, 63, was hit by a vehicle in the 1000 block of N Fulton Ave early Sunday morning. An autopsy revealed he died from multiple blunt force trauma.

Police say the victim was found lying in the middle of the street with severe injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Witnesses report a light color passenger car traveling south on Fulton before hitting the victim and continuing southbound on Fulton.

Evansville Police are asking for help in identifying the driver of the vehicle. Anyone with any information on the vehicle or driver is asked to call the Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979.