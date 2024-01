HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified a homeless man who died as a result of cold temperatures in the Tri-State.

According to a release from the coroner, 67-year-old Marvin Ray Beck was found dead in downtown Evansville. An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday, and his death was ruled as accidental, with a cause of death listed as hypothermia due to environmental exposure.

Evansville Police are investigating the incident.