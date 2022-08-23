EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the child killed in a vehicle fire on the Lloyd Expressway on Friday.

Officials say the accident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the eastbound Lloyd Expressway near Highway 41. Eyewitnesses reportedly told investigators the car swerved from the far right lane into a concrete median. Firefighters say the car was fully engulfed in flames and passing drivers pulled the driver out of the vehicle and crews pulled the child out once the flames were knocked down.

The mother was transported to hospital with severe burns and was possibly transferred to a Louisville hospital. The child, identified by the coroner as 20-month-old Kashmir Morris, died from their injuries in the fire.

The incident is being investigated by both the Evansville Fire Department and the Evansville Police Department.