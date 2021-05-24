Coroner identifies 4th person in Ohio Co. shooting

OHIO CO, Ky (WEHT) – The Ohio County Coroner has released the identity of the fourth person in a shooting in near McHenry. Calvin Leisure III, 38, of Beaver Dam was found in a nearby detached building that had burned down. Authorities say a bullet fragment was found in Leisure III’s body, but the cause of death has still not been determined.

On May 19, authorities found the bodies of three family members outside a home on the 5700 block of Highway 62 just outside McHenry. They are Calvin Leisure Jr., his daughter Nora Owings, and her son Hunter Owings. Leisure III was Nora’s brother, and son of the elder Calvin Leisure.

All four had gunshot wounds. The younger Calvin was discovered in a burned down building. State police say the body was badly burned and a .40 caliber pistol was found next to the remains. His cause of death remains under investigation.