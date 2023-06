HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One person has died following an accident at Bellemeade Avenue and Edgewood Drive on Monday in Evansville.

According to a release from the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office, 43-year-old Matthew Ziliak, was taken to a local hospital after the accident, but he was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m.. The coroner says Ziliak died from multiple blunt force trauma from the accident.

The Evansville Police is continuing their investigation into the crash.