WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Office of the Warrick County Coroner has identified the man killed in a crash that caused a fire in Newburgh on Tuesday.

According to a release, Patrick Stucki, 30, of Evansville, was killed when his vehicle struck a garage off Stacer Road and caught fire. The Warrick County Coroner says preliminary investigation indicates neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor in the accident, and it’s believed that Stucki suffered a medical emergency just prior to the collision.

A full autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.