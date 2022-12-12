HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Office of the Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash in the area of Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road early Sunday night.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene of the crash just before 4 a.m.. Deputies say a Nissan pickup truck was found on the side of the road with the driver trapped inside. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Jacob Andrew Jochum of Evansville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation.