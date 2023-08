HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Coroner has released the name of the 72-year-old man who was pulled from the Ohio River after falling from a boat on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, Urban Michael Wink, 72, of Owensboro, was parking his Pontoon boat when he fell into the water. Authorities were able to locate Wink approximately a mile west of the Little Hurricane Boat Ramp.

