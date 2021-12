EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a shooting that left one person dead on Savannah Drive on Tuesday night.

The coroner identified the victim as 24-year-old Bre’osha Shene Suggs of Evansville. She died at a hospital after being transported by an ambulance.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are still investigating the shooting. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.