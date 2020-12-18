Coroner: No obvious signs of trauma on two-year-old found not breathing

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Coroner says an autopsy has been completed on the two-year-old girl found not breathing Thursday morning.

First responders attempted CPR on the child, but the life-saving attempts were unsuccessful.

The coroner says there are no obvious signs of injuries, trauma or violence found on the little girl. Additional testing results are still pending.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 18, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: