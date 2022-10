VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner is at the scene of a wreck in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Road.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the scene of the crash where at least one vehicle went off the road into an embankment. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle is dead and they were the only person in the vehicle.

Old Henderson Road is currently closed.

This is a developing story.