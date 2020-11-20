Coroner releases cause of death of Loft Cove suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The coroner has released the autopsy of a 20-year-old Newburgh man who died in custody Wednesday. The autopsy shows that Evan Terhune died from a subdural hemorrhage from blunt force trauma to the head.

Terhune was detained after police were called to a house party last Saturday night at Loft Cove for what they originally thought was a break in. Police now believe Terhune and other partygoers were abusing narcotics before he began acting erratically and was forced out of the apartment.

Police say he continued acting erratically while in custody and can be seen on video banging his head and jumping around inside the transport van.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 20, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: