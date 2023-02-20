HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting at Cross Creek Apartments in Madisonville on Sunday.

Police responded to the call just after 3 a.m. and found a male victim with a single gunshot wound to the chest. The victim, now identified as 27-year-old Terrance Minor of Earlington, was later pronounced dead by the Hopkins County Coroner.

The Madisonville Police Department arrested Raleigh Lamar, 21, in connection with the shooting. He is being charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

According to a release from the Madisonville Police Department, Quortez Greenwood, 20, was also arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence after police say he admitted to removing the firearm from the scene.