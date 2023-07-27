HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Webster County coroner has ruled the deaths of two Calhoun women who were found earlier this week as accidental.

Regina Payne and her mother Bonnie Mayes were found dead in the Green River on July 25, after they were reported missing days prior.

Wrightsburg Road, where the vehicle is believed to have entered the river, is now blocked off with barricades. Law enforcement agencies are still trying to piece together what led to Payne and Mayes driving down the Onton Boat Ramp.

This is a developing story.