EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear confirms with Eyewitness News that 56-year-old Vicky White has died. He tells us she died shortly after 7 p.m. Monday evening.

Alabama officials said U.S. Marshals chased down Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, in a vehicle in Evansville, Indiana. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says Vicky White crashed the vehicle as they fled from police on Evansville’s north side.

Sheriff Wedding stated that Vicky White shot herself during the crash and passenger Casey White was injured. Officials say Casey White is still in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to the coroner, Vicky White’s autopsy is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday.