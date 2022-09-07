UTICA, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Coroner has ruled drowning as the primary cause of death for the woman found in the Utica area last week.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 5 p.m. last Friday to reports of an adult female found not breathing in a lake. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the Utica Fire Department along with others were able to remove the woman from the water. Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and said the woman had been covered with a blanket due to the sensitivity of the call. The woman was later identified as 68-year-old Jackie Deno.

The coroner also listed a secondary cause of death as hypoglycemia and said foul play is not suspected.