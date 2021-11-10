Corpus Christi receives Purple Star designation

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Corpus Christi School in Evansville was awarded a Purple Star designation by the Indiana Board of Education.

The Purple Star designation is awarded to schools that show a display of commitment to service members, their families and students. To qualify for the designation, Corpus Christi completed various qualifications, including course training, offering veteran employment and hosting a Veterans Day assembly.

Principal Martha Craig says this designation would not have been possible without the support of the Corpus Christi staff. Corpus Christi is the only school in the area to receive the Purple Star award this year.