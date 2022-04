CORYDON, Ky. (WEHT) – Corydon Fire and Rescue got a brand new fire truck Saturday and dedicated it to all past and present members.

A dedication ceremony was held to bless tanker #565.

The public was invited to celebrate the new truck and enjoy some cake.

A special plaque was made to remember the dedication.

Chief Bryan Coghill was also recognized for his hard work and was presented with a plaque.