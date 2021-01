HENDERSON CO, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson County man was arrested Friday and charged with rape.

The Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Grant, 30, of Corydon was booked in the Henderson County Jail.

He has a bond of $3,000.

No other information has been released.

(This story was originally published on January 16, 2021)