Costume shop staple Nick Nackery up for sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) — Owner Suzy Blesch said she opened Nick Nackery on the corner of E. Virginia Street and N. Heidelbach Avenue nearly 36 years ago. Over time, it became a shop catering to costume and other creative project needs — with Halloween items being an especially big seller.

“Somebody would come in and they would need this that or the other and I’d run and dig up the box and bring it up. I did that a number of times and I decided you know I’m just going to leave it out. And then it just it grew,” Blesch said.

She said the shop now is covered in masks, wigs, costumes, and other seasonal items year-round for people. But Blesch said it’s now time to hang up her hat and retire.

“Something about old age — and it is knocking at the door,” she said.

And as a result, the shop now sits for sale, with Blesch hoping someone buys it with the intentions of keeping the unique costume shop alive.

“I hope someone comes in and continues on with the business and just makes it bigger and better,” Blesch said.

At the end of the day, Blesch wants to thank those in the community for helping this staple continue on for so long.

“I want them to know — thank you. Thank you for what they’ve done for us,” Blesch said.

She said Halloween shipments for the season are already coming in, and she aspires to keep the shop open through the upcoming fall.