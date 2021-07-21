Could there be a bear in your backyard? The latest roaming bear sighting

WEBSTER CO., Ky (WEHT) Wildlife officials say we should expect more bear sightings, and they weren’t exaggerating! We’re getting more reports of bear sightings in our western Kentucky counties.

911 in Dixon received several phone calls about this guy in the area. Mandy Kelley shared this picture with us of the bear in her parent’s yard on Gardner Sawmill Road behind Townsends Grocery.

We’re also hearing reports about two bear cubs spotted by a mowing crew near the Big Rivers plant near Centertown. Big Rivers says they are setting up a camera to keep an eye on the two cubs.