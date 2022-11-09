VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – On election night, many Vanderburgh County residents went to bed not knowing the final results for local races. County Clerk Carla Hayden says the issue was a long process of tabulating all in-person absentee ballots.

Hayden says 21,000 people voted at one of the early voting sites this year, and new equipment has changed how they count those ballots. Absentee ballots have to be opened, checked for signatures and checked for two sets of clerk’s initials on the back

More than 46,000 ballots were cast in Vanderburgh County. With over 126,000 registered voters in the county, voter turnout was nearly 36%.