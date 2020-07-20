Country singer Josh Turner coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Country musician Josh Turner is heading to the Tri-State later this year.
Turner will perform September 10 at Old National Events Plaza’s Aiken Theatre.
Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Tickets are available at TicketMaster.com or at Old National Events Plaza Box Office.
