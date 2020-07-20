Country singer Josh Turner coming to Evansville

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2014 file photo, Josh Turner arrives at the 48th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn. Authorities in central California say a passenger bus has crashed while carrying the road crew for the country and gospel singer. Turner and his band were not on the bus. The bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County when it crashed in Shandon late Wednesday night, Sept. 18, 2019. The trip followed a Turner concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, according to media reports. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Country musician Josh Turner is heading to the Tri-State later this year.

Turner will perform September 10 at Old National Events Plaza’s Aiken Theatre.

Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available at TicketMaster.com or at Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)