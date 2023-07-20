HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Country singer songwriter Teddy Robb will be playing music live at the Evansville O’ Charley’s as part of its Summer Songwriter’s Café Series. The biweekly event features live music from talented up-and-coming artists as well as deals on food and drinks.

The Songwriter’s Café takes place every other Thursday through October, and is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy live music, great food, and good times in a family-friendly setting.

Upcoming artists for the Songwriter’s Café include Eric Burgett, Karissa Ella, Matt Rogers and Sarah Darling.

Robb will perform at 6 p.m. on July 20. O’ Charley’s is located at 7301 E. Indiana St. in Evansville.