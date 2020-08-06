CountryMark helps cover mask costs for students in Posey County schools

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – CountryMark is helping to cover the costs of face masks for students attending school in Posey County and Mount Vernon schools.

The donation comes after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced a statewide mask mandate earlier this month to help curb the rise in coronavirus cases.

“Keeping students safe is a community effort,” said CountryMark President and CEO Matt Smorch. “We hope this donation will help the efforts to allow students to return to school safely.”

CountryMark’s donation will cover costs for $10,000 worth of face masks for the local school districts.

“We are purchasing thousands of masks,” Dr. Todd Camp, Superintendent of the MSD of North Posey said. “We’re in the process of purchasing over 5,000 masks for our students and staff.”

CountryMark’s donation will help alleviate costs faced by the school districts to provide face masks.

“During this time of economic uncertainty we really appreciate the donation of $5,000 to go towards the purchase of face masks for our students,” Dr. Matt Thompson, the Superintendent for the MSD of Mount Vernon said.

Posey County, Indiana is home to the CountryMark refinery, as well as many CountryMark employees and their families. Supporting the community where employees live and work is an integral value to CountryMark.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 6, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: