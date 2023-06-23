HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Attorneys Office is requesting the juvenile suspect charged in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Gaymee Paw be tried as an adult.

According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, authorities located Paw on Wednesday just after 12:30 p.m. on Willet Road near Ben Hawes Park while responding to reports of someone who had been shot in the head. Paw was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested and transported to a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green on charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a minor. Per Kentucky statute, juvenile suspects will not be identified by officials until they are authorized to do so by court authorities.

Daviess County Attorney John Burlew filed a motion on Thursday to transfer the case to adult court. He said a hearing on that will probably not be for a few weeks. If the suspect is tried as an adult, the suspect’s name would be made public, and the case would be decided by a district court judge.