EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Commissioners have approved a contract for deputy sheriffs which raises salaries by 30% over the next 4 years and increases longevity and retention benefits.

Commission Member Cheryl Musgrave said, “Raising the salaries and improving benefits, in

order to not only attract, but to retain the best qualified law enforcement officers is a giant first

step in the right direction toward combatting the increasing crime and violence that our

community has begun to experience.”

For further information, visit the Vanderburgh County Commissioners’ website.