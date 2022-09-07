EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Council unanimously gives preliminary approval to a budget for 2023. One topic of discussion during the hearings has been whether to approve hefty pay raises for county commissioners. However, after making $6 million in cuts to the proposed budget, Vanderburgh County Commissioners will not receive their requested doubled salary.

“The budget passed unanimously throughout the whole council, and everybody’s confident that we did what we needed to do and met all the needs from the county government,” says County Council Finance Chair James Raben.

The 2023 budget tops out around $45.5 million, which does not include the requested $72,000 salary for county commissioners. However, council members did agree on 5% raises for county employees in 2023.

“Original request was $72,000 or $73,000,” explains Raben. “This brings it back down to $38,000, then with the board stipend, it’s roughly a $40,000 salary that gets approved today for county commissioners.”

Conversations have also arose lately regarding pay for other elected officials. The Evansville City Council is kicking around an idea to increase pay for the mayor, and city council members. According to our Eyewitness News survey, only 35% believe the mayor’s $100,000 salary is fair, with nearly half of respondents believing it should be raised. However, when it comes to a part-time positions, like city council, an overwhelming majority say their $22,000 salary is fair.

“I think they work really hard and they deserve that. A lot of cities and states are operating on a surplus,” explains Mount Vernon resident Rachel Rainey.

Rainey has a personal perspective on public servants, being the wife of a law enforcement officer. She is in favor of pay raises for elected officials and public servants, only if a city or county budget allows. Rainey also believes higher wages for public servants will attract more applicants or candidates interested in running for elected positions.

“I know a lot of different public servants haven’t gotten raises in a while,” explains Rainey. “And I think if they’re going to do it, now’s the perfect time to do it.”