GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — All the familiar sights and sounds were back in Princeton today — from rides, to food, to tractor pulls. But this year, a group of family and friends are selling raffle tickets and wristbands to help a friend battling cancer.

“At first, she was shocked and she didn’t know what to think, but she’s very thankful for it and realizes she has a good support system behind her and that she’s very glad to have all of us as friends but we’re more like family to her,” said Natasha Young, who is raising money for her friend.

Raffle tickets are $10 and wristbands are $5. Organizers say any donations to offset the medical costs are welcome. The winner of the raffle will get a chance to drive in the demolition derby next weekend.

The fair continues through July 16.