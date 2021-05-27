Couple arrested after one of them jumped onto a moving plane

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) They showed up at the airport in Daviess County, In and demanded to be flown to Florida. When that didn’t happen, the husband allegedly ran out onto the tarmac and jumped onto a moving plane!

After failing to get on a plane in Daviess County, In on Monday, Jonathan and Lauren Miller then went to Tri-State Aero in Evansville. They got themselves banned from there.

The next day, the couple returned to Tri-State Aero. This time, with their three children. They were stopped in the parking lot by an Evansville Police officer.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the officer asked Jonathan what he was doing there. Jonathan said he was getting ready to fly to Florida with his family. Jonathan did acknowledge that he knew he was banned, and the officer arrested him. When asked whether he was on medications or suffering from some type of mental disorder, Jonathan said he and his wife had smoked Delta-9 either yesterday or the day before. Delta-9 is a form of THC.

Then the officer turned to talk to Lauren. She said a pilot friend had contacted them and told them to meet at Tri-State Aero. Lauren showed the officer messages from her phone. The officer says the only messages of meeting at Tri-State Aero were from Jonathan and it said there was a 787 ready and to meet him at the airport. Lauren was also arrested.

Jonathan and Lauren were charged with criminal trespassing and neglect of a dependent. They have since been released.