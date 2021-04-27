Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA (WEHT)– Bob and Mary Summers met at a diner and decided in 1946 to elope in Shawneetown, Illinois. Seventy-five years later, their marriage is still going strong.

“I’m sure they had their problems just like any other couple… but they stuck it out,” daughter Judy Summers said.

Family and friends decided to gather Monday with this couple to ring in their 75th anniversary. The couple was greeted with some cake, some cards, and a chance to recite some vows. They told Eyewitness News they didn’t originally get the opportunity to exchange vows since they did elope. Judy Summers said being able to be there altogether was a great opportunity.

“It’s been wonderful… Just a wonderful day for them and for each of us that’s for sure,” she said.

The celebration took place at Good Samaritan Home where the couple, now in their nineties, resides in separate spaces.

“My dad comes to see my mother about two or three times a day, makes sure that she’s taken care of,” Summers said.

In both sickness and in health, the love lasts.

“The love story goes on, that’s for sure. It’s a blessing. It was really a blessing,” Summers said.