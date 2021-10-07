Couple celebrates anniversary of meeting at the Fall Festival 40 years ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Yesterday, we told you the story of a couple who got engaged on the ferris wheel at the Fall Festival. Today, we met another couple celebrating their Fall Festival love story.

Bradley and Janie Trout met at the Fall Festival 40 years ago, and have been together ever since. The couple says they were just young adults at the festival with their friends when they ran into each other in 1981. They split off and spent rest of the evening eating and playing carnival games.

“And then we went up to the games and we played a game or two and they had this one little camel that she wanted,” said Bradley. “I knew I could win it. So I gave the guy money and I played the game probably a hundred times. Finally I told the guy ‘how much would you take for that camel?’ and he said ‘ ten dollars’ and I said okay and I bought her the camel cause there was no way I was gonna win it!”

Bradley and Janie got married just seven months after meeting on West Franklin Street. They now have four kids and a grandchild. Every year they celebrate their anniversary together back where it all began.