EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Charlie and Martina Hite were two of the three victims that tragically passed away in the Weinbach home explosion on Wednesday. Less than a week after their deaths, the couple will be laid to rest in Evansville.

On Saturday, officials with Full Gospel Mission announced the Hite’s funeral arrangements. Speaking on behalf of the Hite family, pastor John Eaton of Full Gospel Mission says he only remembers a handful of times seeing one without the other.

Their funeral will be held at Alexander West Funeral Home in Evansville on Tuesday, August 16. Visitation will run from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The couple’s funeral service will start immediately after the visitation with burial scheduled at Locust Hill Cemetery.

