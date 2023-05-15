HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh Superior Court has appointed a personal representative of the estate of Sheriff’s Deputy Asson Hacker, who passed away after falling ill during training in March.

According to court documents, Kourtney Crockett, the fiancée of Hacker and the mother of Hacker’s three children was appointed to the role for the sole purpose of bringing one or more actions concerning the alleged claims for the personal injuries and/or wrongful death of Asson Hacker. A petition to appoint Crockett filed on April 28 claims Hacker’s death was due to one or more negligent or other wrongful acts, omissions or occurrences.

The coroner listed Hacker’s cause of death as exertional sickling due to sickle cell trait. Authorities say Hacker fell ill during training and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the law firm representing Crockett for a statement, but we have not heard back at this time.