HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison on Monday after he was found guilty of distributing child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, on August 30, 2021, the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and a detective with the Evansville Police Department received a tip saying that between June 10 and June 15, 36 files containing child sexual abuse material had been uploaded and distributed using Kik Messenger. Court documents say the email address associated with the Kik account that uploaded the files was registered to Brandon Kyle Meredith Adcox, 39, and records indicated the account was accessed from the apartment complex where Adcox lived.

Evansville Police executed a search warrant at Adcox’s residence. During the execution of the warrant, police say Adcox admitted to distributing and receiving the child sexual abuse material, and that officers would find images and videos depicting child sexual abuse on his cell phone. Court documents say detectives found child sexual abuse material during the investigation, including a video with a victim that was one-year-old.

“Criminals like this defendant use online platforms to share child sexual abuse materials and seek affirmation from others who share their sexual interest in children,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “The dangerous predators who traffic in images of these horrific crimes re-victimize children for their own pleasure—and should take note of the sentence imposed today. The outstanding investigators and analysts at the Indiana ICAC, FBI, and EPD, will identify you and make our children safer by sending you to federal prison.”

U.S. District Court Judge Richard L. Young also ordered that Adcox be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years following his release from federal prison. Adcox must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school as required by law.