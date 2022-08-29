EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to prison time after he was accused of selling drugs that caused someone’s death.

Back in August 2021, officials say Gene Hoover was arrested after a man died from using drugs he bought from Hoover. Police said they found the body of Christopher Saul in a room at Esquire Inn on August 20.

Court documents show Hoover pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine. A jury trial was scheduled for August 29, but is now canceled because of his plea. Hoover was sentenced to 14 years, with 12 years to be served in prison and 2 years of work release.

Hoover was also found guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison for that crime.