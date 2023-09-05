HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man convicted of stealing thousands of dollars worth of catalytic converters was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday.

Daniel Eugene Payne was arrested in 2020 for three counts of theft of motor vehicle parts after he allegedly cut off the catalytic converters of three work trucks belonging to a business in Evansville. Payne was found guilty last month and faced a maximum sentence of eight years in prison.

Authorities say Payne was developed as a suspect when his Chevrolet Blazer was caught on surveillance at the site of the thefts. Payne was eventually linked to several thefts with one example coming from stealing almost $9,000 of car parts in three commercial vehicles during one sweep.