HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh Superior Court has granted a motion to reset the date for the murder trial of Austin Ousley.

The trial was scheduled to begin on January 8, but the defense filed a motion to vacate. The trial is now set to begin on March 11, 2024.

Ousley is accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Shawn Wildt in an unoccupied house in the 5100 block of Cypress Dale Road. Police say Ousley and a juvenile entered the home on February 27, 2023. The two were confronted by Shawn Wildt and his brother, 42-year-old Chad Wildt, who owned the home. According to reports, Ousley shot both brothers and was later found behind Rural King with a self inflected gunshot wound.

Shawn Wildt was pronounced dead at the scene and Chad Wildt was taken to an Intensive Care Unit where he underwent multiple surgeries over the span of 11 days.

A representative of the Wildt family said they are planning to host a blood drive on February 22 and Turning Point Church.