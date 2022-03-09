EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Court documents are shedding more light on the arrest made earlier this week in a 2021 murder case in Evansville.

Jerrme Cartwright is accused of shooting and killing Keshon Hensley on Sunburst Boulevard in March of 2021. Police say when the arrest warrant was served, Cartwright was already behind bars for an unrelated charge.

According to court documents, the shooting was over a drug deal. The court documents say that police obtained a cell phone from Cartwright, and on the cell phone is a video of a child talking, but according to police Cartwright can be heard in the background of the video implicating himself in the murder.

Police say that during an interview with Cartwright he denied being in the area of the murder several times, but eventually changed his story and said he was in the area on the night of the murder visiting his mother. The court records say that Cartwright changed his story multiple times and said he couldn’t remember what time he went to visit his mother.

Cartwright is due back in court on March 18.