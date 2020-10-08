Court records reveal new details in Murbarger arrest

FAIRFIELD, Ill, (WEHT) – Around Fairfield, you can still see signs saying “We Remember Megan”, in honor of Nichols, showing that her hometown has not forgotten her since her disappearance in the summer of 2014. Six years later, the man Wayne County and federal authorities say is responsible for her disappearance and death is behind bars.

A Wayne County grand jury indicted Murbarger in late September for first degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death, and home invasion. He was arrested this morning outside his workplace in Evansville. His home on Lakeside Court was also searched. Officials are releasing few details about what lead them to Murbarger or a possible motive in the killing, but according to court records, he is accused of suffocating and strangling nichols.

He’s also accused of burying her body in a remote part of Wayne County, which was later discovered in December of 2017. Her remains were identified a month later.

The home invasion charges stem from when Murbarger allegedly entered her home more than once between November of 2013, and July the following year.

Court records also show that in the days following her reported disappearance, Fairfield Police sought a search warrant for cell phone records, based on the suspicion that Nichols was the target of an unknown predator.

Investigators aren’t saying much so far as to how Murbarger and Nichols knew each other. He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Illinois.

A spokesperson for the FBI and Wayne County State Attorney Kevin Kakac both declined to comment further on the case.

(This story was originally published on October 7, 2020)