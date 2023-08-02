HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A court has granted a bond reduction request for an Evansville man charged with child solicitation and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Benjamin Seger, 24, was originally being held on a $100,000 cash bond after authorities say he told investigators he used the chat service Discord to talk to juveniles online and convince them to perform sexual acts on camera. Court documents say Seger’s request for bond reduction was met, and his bond was set in the amount of $150,000 surety or $15,000 cash under the following conditions:

He is not to access the internet or social media of any kind with the exception of work related purposes only.

He is not to use any electronic device or mobile phone with the exception of work related purposes only.

He is not to have contact with any non-related person under 18-years-old.

Court documents indicate Seger was released on bond on Wednesday. He will appear in court on September 7.