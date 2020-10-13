Court sides in favor of family of missing Spencer County man

SPENCER CO, Ind (WEHT) A small victory was had in court for the family of a Southern Indiana man, who has not been seen in more than two years.

The Indiana Public Access Counselor has recommended that Indiana State Police turn over case files to the family of Donnie Westfall.

A Spencer County native, Westfall was last seen in June of 2018 in Warrick County.

His family had set up billboards in Spencer and Warrick Counties.

His family said this court case isn’t the end and they have a long way to go to bring Donnie home.

