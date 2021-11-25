Court to seek $1,000,000 in funding for local women’s shelter

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In an official release, Daviess County Fiscal Court announced they will seek $1 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to assist the OASIS women’s shelter with property acquisition.

GRADD Executive Director Joanna Shake said the grant application for CDBG-COVID funding falls under the public services category and will be submitted to the Department for Local Government (DLG).

“DLG is looking for capital projects, in order to utilize all $38 million allocated to the state,” Shake said. “So there’s an open call for different types of projects, other than utility assistance.”

OASIS Executive Director Andrea Robinson said the women’s shelter must move from its current location by Sep. 30. However, they are preparing to relocate as soon as the spring of 2022.

“Over the past 40 years, our shelter has been a very congregate operation, which means that everyone is in one space,” Robinson said. “This will allow us to provide non-congregate shelter, where participants and residents will be able to be in their own individual units. It will not only prevent the spread of COVID-19 but provide them individualized space and decrease the risk of further trauma.”

The 65-bed facility provides a safe place for women and children impacted by domestic violence.